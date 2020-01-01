Intel Core i5 8257U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
395
Ryzen 5 3400G +6%
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1601
Ryzen 5 3400G +23%
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2357
Ryzen 5 3400G +2%
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8279
Ryzen 5 3400G +14%
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
Ryzen 5 3400G +6%
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3857
Ryzen 5 3400G +2%
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|July 9, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|320 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8257U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|14x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
