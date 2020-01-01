Intel Core i5 8257U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 6 months later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U +9%
395
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +7%
1601
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U +17%
2357
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +15%
8279
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U +51%
933
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +41%
3857
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|July 9, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8257U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|14x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
