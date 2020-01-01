Intel Core i5 8257U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U with 4-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
389
Ryzen 5 4600H +14%
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1559
Ryzen 5 4600H +112%
3311
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2296
Ryzen 5 4600H +8%
2491
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8182
Ryzen 5 4600H +79%
14662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
908
Ryzen 5 4600H +18%
1071
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3791
Ryzen 5 4600H +15%
4356
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|July 9, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8257U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.4 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|14x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
