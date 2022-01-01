Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8257U or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 8257U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1094 vs 923 points
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U
1003
Ryzen 5 5500U +17%
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U
4055
Ryzen 5 5500U +75%
7098
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U
7720
Ryzen 5 5500U +72%
13304
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U
3895
Ryzen 5 5500U +25%
4888
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8257U and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released July 9, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Lucienne
Model number i5-8257U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics 645 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 14x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 384 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 6 7
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 8257U
0.81 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8257U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

