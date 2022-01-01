Intel Core i5 8257U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1094 vs 923 points
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1003
Ryzen 5 5500U +17%
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4055
Ryzen 5 5500U +75%
7098
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2304
Ryzen 5 5500U +7%
2464
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7720
Ryzen 5 5500U +72%
13304
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
924
Ryzen 5 5500U +19%
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3895
Ryzen 5 5500U +25%
4888
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|July 9, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Lucienne
|Model number
|i5-8257U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|14x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|6
|7
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
