Intel Core i5 8257U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 15 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 8-months later
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.81 TFLOPS
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1171 vs 932 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
986
Ryzen 7 4800HS +23%
1212
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3994
Ryzen 7 4800HS +164%
10545
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2293
Ryzen 7 4800HS +14%
2607
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7683
Ryzen 7 4800HS +146%
18923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
930
Ryzen 7 4800HS +23%
1148
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3882
Ryzen 7 4800HS +79%
6961
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|July 9, 2019
|March 16, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8257U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|14x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|6
|7
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
