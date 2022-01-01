Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8257U or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 8257U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • 89% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 924 points
  • Around 30.75 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i5 8257U – 14 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U
1004
Apple M1 +52%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U
4070
Apple M1 +92%
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U
2339
Apple M1 +62%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U
7774
Apple M1 +90%
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U
931
Apple M1 +88%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U
3867
Apple M1 +158%
9984
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8257U and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released July 9, 2019 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Coffee Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i5-8257U -
Socket BGA-1528 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics 645 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Multiplier 14x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 15 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 384 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 6 32
Execution Units 48 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 8257U
0.81 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8257U official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

