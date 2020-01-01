Intel Core i5 8257U vs i3 1005G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
395
Core i3 1005G1 +3%
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +68%
1601
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U +2%
2357
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +55%
8279
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
Core i3 1005G1 +4%
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +102%
3857
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 9, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|320 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-8257U
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.4 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|14x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
