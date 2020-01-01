Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8257U or Core i3 10100: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 8257U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U
1559
Core i3 10100 +46%
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U
2296
Core i3 10100 +14%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U
3791
Core i3 10100 +10%
4172

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8257U and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released July 9, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 320 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-8257U i3-10100
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 14x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8257U official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10100 or i5 8257U?
