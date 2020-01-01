Intel Core i5 8257U vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 10 months later
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
389
Core i3 10100 +14%
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1559
Core i3 10100 +46%
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2296
Core i3 10100 +14%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8182
Core i3 10100 +8%
8847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
908
Core i3 10100 +21%
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3791
Core i3 10100 +10%
4172
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 9, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8257U
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|14x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
