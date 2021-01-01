Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8257U or Core i3 1115G4: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8257U vs i3 1115G4

Intel Core i5 8257U
VS
Intel Core i3 1115G4
Intel Core i5 8257U
Intel Core i3 1115G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 8257U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 912 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U
2313
Core i3 1115G4 +18%
2720
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +23%
7800
Core i3 1115G4
6351
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +43%
3849
Core i3 1115G4
2691

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8257U and i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released July 9, 2019 September 2, 2020
Launch price 320 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-8257U i3-1115G4
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 14x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8257U official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1115G4 or i5 8257U?
