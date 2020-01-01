Intel Core i5 8257U vs i3 9100F
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
395
Core i3 9100F +6%
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +35%
1601
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2357
Core i3 9100F +8%
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +19%
8279
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
Core i3 9100F +17%
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +5%
3857
3673
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 9, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|320 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8257U
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|14x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i5 8257U
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs i5 8257U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 8257U
- Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs i5 8257U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Intel Core i3 9100F
- Intel Core i3 10100 vs i3 9100F
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i3 9100F
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Intel Core i3 9100F
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs i3 9100F