Intel Core i5 8257U vs i5 10210Y
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U against the 1 GHz i5 10210Y. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Around 4.17 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210Y
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i5 8257U – 7 vs 15 Watt
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
395
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1601
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U +10%
2357
2135
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +66%
8279
4976
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
Core i5 10210Y +5%
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +45%
3857
2669
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 9, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Amber Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-8257U
|i5-10210Y
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Intel UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.4 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|14x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|7 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|33.33 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|Intel Core i5 10210Y official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|10
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1
