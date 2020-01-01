Intel Core i5 8257U vs i5 10300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
389
Core i5 10300H +14%
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1559
Core i5 10300H +36%
2113
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2296
Core i5 10300H +16%
2656
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8182
Core i5 10300H +9%
8898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
908
Core i5 10300H +26%
1142
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3791
Core i5 10300H +7%
4054
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 9, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8257U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|14x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
