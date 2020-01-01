Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8257U or Core i5 1030G4: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U against the 0.7 GHz i5 1030G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1030G4 and 8257U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G4
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 8257U – 9 vs 15 Watt
  • Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +37%
3857
Core i5 1030G4
2809

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8257U and i5 1030G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released July 9, 2019 August 1, 2019
Launch price 320 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Ice Lake
Model number i5-8257U i5-1030G4
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.4 GHz 0.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 14x 7x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8257U official page Intel Core i5 1030G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1030G4 or i5 8257U?
