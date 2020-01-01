Intel Core i5 8257U vs i5 1030NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 8257U – 10 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U +12%
395
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +86%
1601
860
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U +40%
2357
1688
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +53%
8279
5406
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
Core i5 1030NG7 +18%
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +42%
3857
2723
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 9, 2019
|March 20, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-8257U
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|14x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
