We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U against the 2.4 GHz i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 8257U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U
1601
Core i5 1135G7 +27%
2032
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U
2357
Core i5 1135G7 +25%
2936
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U
8279
Core i5 1135G7 +29%
10721
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U
3857
Core i5 1135G7 +36%
5237

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8257U and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released July 9, 2019 September 2, 2020
Launch price 320 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-8257U i7-1135G7
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 14x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8257U official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i5 8257U?
