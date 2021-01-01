Intel Core i5 8257U vs i5 8210Y
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U with 4-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8210Y with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9-months later
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 935 vs 660 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8210Y
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i5 8257U – 7 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U +25%
391
314
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +165%
1614
608
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U +41%
2413
1714
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +178%
7990
2878
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U +40%
938
671
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +165%
3873
1459
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 9, 2019
|October 30, 2018
|Launch price
|320 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Amber Lake-Y
|Model number
|i5-8257U
|i5-8210Y
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1515
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Intel UHD Graphics 617
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.4 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|14x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|7 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|33.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|Intel Core i5 8210Y official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|10
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
