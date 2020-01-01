Intel Core i5 8257U vs i5 8250U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 8257U against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U +12%
395
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +31%
1601
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U +19%
2357
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +36%
8279
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8257U +12%
933
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8257U +47%
3857
2619
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 9, 2019
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|320 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i5-8257U
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.4 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|14x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
