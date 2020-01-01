Intel Core i5 8259U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8259U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 28 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
381
Ryzen 3 3200G +3%
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +17%
1709
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8259U +1%
2282
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +16%
8388
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
919
Ryzen 3 3200G +2%
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +36%
3989
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8259U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
