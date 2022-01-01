Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8259U or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8259U with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 8259U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 28 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1351 vs 913 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U
3595
Ryzen 5 5600H +180%
10055
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8259U
2255
Ryzen 5 5600H +32%
2984
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U
8195
Ryzen 5 5600H +112%
17342
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U
3987
Ryzen 5 5600H +50%
5970
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8259U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 3, 2018 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Cezanne
Model number i5-8259U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics 655 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 28 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 384 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 6 7
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 8259U
0.81 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8259U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

