Intel Core i5 8259U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8259U with 4-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8259U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
381
Ryzen 7 4700U +25%
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1709
Ryzen 7 4700U +57%
2684
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2282
Ryzen 7 4700U +14%
2606
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8388
Ryzen 7 4700U +69%
14135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
919
Ryzen 7 4700U +16%
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3989
Ryzen 7 4700U +6%
4246
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8259U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 8259U or i7 9750H
- Intel Core i5 8259U or i5 8265U
- Intel Core i5 8259U or i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 8259U or i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 8259U or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Ryzen 5 4600H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Intel Core i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Ryzen 7 4800U