We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8259U with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800H and 8259U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U
1681
Ryzen 7 4800H +125%
3776
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8259U
2231
Ryzen 7 4800H +20%
2668
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U
8187
Ryzen 7 4800H +134%
19121
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U
3929
Ryzen 7 4800H +75%
6860

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8259U and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 3, 2018 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-8259U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 28 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8259U official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i5 8259U?
