Intel Core i5 8259U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8259U with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 28 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Newer - released 2-years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1174 vs 918 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
371
Ryzen 7 4800HS +29%
478
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1683
Ryzen 7 4800HS +149%
4183
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2243
Ryzen 7 4800HS +16%
2607
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8218
Ryzen 7 4800HS +132%
19031
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
905
Ryzen 7 4800HS +29%
1170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3900
Ryzen 7 4800HS +81%
7043
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8259U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
