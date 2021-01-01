Intel Core i5 8259U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8259U with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 28 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1409 vs 919 points
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
909
Ryzen 7 5800H +58%
1433
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3614
Ryzen 7 5800H +244%
12424
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2258
Ryzen 7 5800H +39%
3148
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8193
Ryzen 7 5800H +169%
22018
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
926
Ryzen 7 5800H +53%
1421
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4004
Ryzen 7 5800H +83%
7332
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-8259U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|6
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
