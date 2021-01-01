Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8259U or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8259U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Intel Core i5 8259U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Intel Core i5 8259U
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8259U with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 8259U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 28 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1409 vs 919 points
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U
3614
Ryzen 7 5800H +244%
12424
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8259U
2258
Ryzen 7 5800H +39%
3148
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U
8193
Ryzen 7 5800H +169%
22018
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U
4004
Ryzen 7 5800H +83%
7332

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8259U and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 3, 2018 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-8259U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics 655 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 28 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 384 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 6 8
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 8259U
0.81 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8259U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i5 8259U?
