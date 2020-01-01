Intel Core i5 8259U vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8259U with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Newer - released 2-years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
374
Ryzen 9 4900H +39%
518
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1681
Ryzen 9 4900H +158%
4330
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2231
Ryzen 9 4900H +21%
2695
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8187
Ryzen 9 4900H +137%
19430
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
902
Ryzen 9 4900H +30%
1173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3929
Ryzen 9 4900H +72%
6740
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8259U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
