Intel Core i5 8259U vs i3 10110U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8259U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8259U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
381
Core i3 10110U +6%
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +123%
1709
765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2282
Core i3 10110U +4%
2367
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +106%
8388
4076
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8259U +4%
919
884
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +125%
3989
1773
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8259U
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
