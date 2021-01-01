Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8259U or Core i3 1115G4: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8259U vs i3 1115G4

Intel Core i5 8259U
VS
Intel Core i3 1115G4
Intel Core i5 8259U
Intel Core i3 1115G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8259U with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 8259U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 919 points
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8259U
2219
Core i3 1115G4 +23%
2720
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +30%
8283
Core i3 1115G4
6351
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +45%
3892
Core i3 1115G4
2691

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8259U and i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-8259U i3-1115G4
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 28 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8259U official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 8259U vs Intel Core i7 9750H
2. Intel Core i5 8259U vs Intel Core i5 8265U
3. Intel Core i5 8259U vs Intel Core i5 10210U
4. Intel Core i5 8259U vs Intel Core i5 9400F
5. Intel Core i5 8259U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
6. Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
7. Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Intel Core i5 8250U
8. Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Intel Core i5 1035G7
9. Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Intel Core i3 10110U
10. Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1115G4 or i5 8259U?
EnglishРусский