Intel Core i5 8259U vs i3 8100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8259U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 28 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 6 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8259U +3%
381
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +17%
1709
1464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2282
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +36%
8388
6174
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
919
Core i3 8100 +10%
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +18%
3989
3379
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8259U
|i3-8100
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
