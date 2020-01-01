Intel Core i5 8259U vs i3 8100T
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8259U (laptop) against the 3.1 GHz i3 8100T (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i3 8100T – 28 vs 35 Watt
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100T
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
381
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1709
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8259U +17%
2282
1954
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +56%
8388
5375
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8259U +10%
919
833
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +47%
3989
2708
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8259U
|i3-8100T
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|82°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|Intel Core i3 8100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
