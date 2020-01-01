Intel Core i5 8259U vs i3 8300
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8259U (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
- Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 28 vs 62 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
381
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1709
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2282
Core i3 8300 +3%
2351
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +30%
8388
6439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8259U +27%
919
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +146%
3989
1623
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8259U
|i3-8300
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|-
|Multiplier
|23x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|62 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
