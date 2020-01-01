Intel Core i5 8259U vs i3 9100F
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8259U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 28 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
381
Core i3 9100F +10%
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +44%
1709
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2282
Core i3 9100F +11%
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +21%
8388
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
919
Core i3 9100F +18%
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +9%
3989
3673
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|122 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8259U
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
