Intel Core i5 8259U vs i5 1030NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8259U against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 8259U – 10 vs 28 Watt
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1072 vs 871 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8259U +6%
377
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +98%
1701
860
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8259U +28%
2276
1785
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +43%
8286
5785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
878
Core i5 1030NG7 +24%
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +41%
3791
2689
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-8259U
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1