Intel Core i5 8259U vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8259U against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8259U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
381
Core i5 1035G1 +12%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +23%
1709
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2282
Core i5 1035G1 +4%
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +5%
8388
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
919
Core i5 1035G1 +31%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +9%
3989
3650
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-8259U
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 8259U or i7 9750H
- Intel Core i5 8259U or i5 8265U
- Intel Core i5 8259U or i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 8259U or i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 8259U or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i7 10510U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i7 1165G7