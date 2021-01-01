Intel Core i5 8259U vs i5 1038NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8259U against the 2.0 GHz i5 1038NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1265 vs 871 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
377
Core i5 1038NG7 +16%
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1701
Core i5 1038NG7 +18%
2010
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2276
Core i5 1038NG7 +5%
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8286
Core i5 1038NG7 +17%
9714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
878
Core i5 1038NG7 +44%
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3791
Core i5 1038NG7 +20%
4566
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|May 4, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-8259U
|i5-1038NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
