Intel Core i5 8259U vs i5 8250U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8259U against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
- Newer - released 7 months later
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8259U – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8259U +8%
381
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +40%
1709
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8259U +15%
2282
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +38%
8388
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8259U +10%
919
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +52%
3989
2619
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i5-8259U
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 8259U or Intel Core i7 9750H
- Intel Core i5 8259U or Intel Core i5 8265U
- Intel Core i5 8259U or Intel Core i7 8550U
- Intel Core i5 8259U or Intel Core i5 8300H
- Intel Core i5 8259U or Intel Core i3 9100F
- Intel Core i5 8250U or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 8250U or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 8250U or Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 8250U or Intel Core i7 8550U
- Intel Core i5 8250U or Intel Core i5 1035G1