Intel Core i5 8259U vs i5 8257U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8259U against the 1.4 GHz i5 8257U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8259U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
381
Core i5 8257U +4%
395
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +7%
1709
1601
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2282
Core i5 8257U +3%
2357
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +1%
8388
8279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
919
Core i5 8257U +2%
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8259U +3%
3989
3857
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|July 9, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8259U
|i5-8257U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|14x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i5 8259U
- Intel Core i5 8250U vs i5 8259U
- Intel Core i7 8550U vs i5 8259U
- Intel Core i5 8300H vs i5 8259U
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs i5 8259U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i5 8257U
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs i5 8257U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 8257U
- Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs i5 8257U