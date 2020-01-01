Intel Core i5 8265U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +1%
399
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1372
Ryzen 3 3200G +6%
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2200
Ryzen 3 3200G +2%
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6359
Ryzen 3 3200G +14%
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
918
Ryzen 3 3200G +2%
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2071
Ryzen 3 3200G +42%
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
