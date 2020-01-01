Intel Core i5 8265U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +36%
399
294
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +131%
1372
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +15%
2200
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +55%
6359
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +25%
918
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +34%
2071
1549
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i5 8265U
- Intel Core i7 10510U or Intel Core i5 8265U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Intel Core i5 8265U
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 or Intel Core i5 8265U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Intel Core i5 8265U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200U