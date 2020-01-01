Intel Core i5 8265U vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
399
Ryzen 3 4300U +10%
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1372
Ryzen 3 4300U +14%
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2200
Ryzen 3 4300U +9%
2403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6359
Ryzen 3 4300U +25%
7949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
918
Ryzen 3 4300U +9%
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2071
Ryzen 3 4300U +53%
3164
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
