Intel Core i5 8265U vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
821
Ryzen 3 5300U +35%
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2607
Ryzen 3 5300U +78%
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2100
Ryzen 3 5300U +15%
2425
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6061
Ryzen 3 5300U +67%
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
951
Ryzen 3 5300U +6%
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2841
Ryzen 3 5300U +16%
3288
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
