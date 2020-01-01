Intel Core i5 8265U vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 10 months later
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +12%
399
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +5%
1372
1308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +17%
2200
1879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6359
Ryzen 5 2500U +6%
6714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +17%
918
787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2071
Ryzen 5 2500U +35%
2789
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 8265U or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 8265U or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 8265U or Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 8265U or Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 8265U or Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U or AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U or Intel Core i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U or AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U or Intel Core i3 1005G1