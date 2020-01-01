Intel Core i5 8265U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +12%
399
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1326
Ryzen 5 3550H +25%
1664
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +2%
2143
2106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6139
Ryzen 5 3550H +32%
8098
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +66%
904
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +12%
2027
1810
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
