Intel Core i5 8265U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

Intel Core i5 8265U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
Intel Core i5 8265U
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 8265U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 15 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1103 vs 952 points
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U
2607
Ryzen 5 4600HS +239%
8843
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U
2100
Ryzen 5 4600HS +16%
2437
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U
6061
Ryzen 5 4600HS +141%
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U
2841
Ryzen 5 4600HS +81%
5130

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8265U and AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 28, 2018 January 7, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-8265U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 8265U
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4600HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8265U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS or Intel Core i5 8265U?
