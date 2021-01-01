Intel Core i5 8265U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1088 vs 952 points
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
821
Ryzen 5 5500U +41%
1155
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2607
Ryzen 5 5500U +175%
7157
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2100
Ryzen 5 5500U +19%
2492
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6061
Ryzen 5 5500U +122%
13452
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
951
Ryzen 5 5500U +13%
1074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2841
Ryzen 5 5500U +63%
4619
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
