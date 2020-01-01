Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8265U or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8265U vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 8265U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • Around 10.18 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U
1326
Ryzen 7 3700X +261%
4793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U
2143
Ryzen 7 3700X +24%
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U
6139
Ryzen 7 3700X +270%
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U
2027
Ryzen 7 3700X +318%
8465

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8265U and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 28, 2018 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 329 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Whiskey Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-8265U -
Socket BGA-1528 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8265U official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i5 8265U?
