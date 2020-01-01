Intel Core i5 8265U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
399
Ryzen 7 4800U +19%
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1372
Ryzen 7 4800U +131%
3163
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2200
Ryzen 7 4800U +19%
2618
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6359
Ryzen 7 4800U +173%
17370
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +31%
918
702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2071
Ryzen 7 4800U +132%
4809
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 8265U vs i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 8265U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 8265U vs i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 8265U vs i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 8265U vs i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Ryzen 7 4800H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Intel Core i7 10875H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Ryzen 7 4700U