Intel Core i5 8265U vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 8265U – 9 vs 15 Watt
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1054 vs 907 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +14%
406
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +129%
1358
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +6%
2165
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +43%
6219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
922
1065
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +15%
2394
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1