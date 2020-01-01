Intel Core i5 8265U vs i3 1005G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Newer - released 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
399
Core i3 1005G1 +2%
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +44%
1372
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2200
Core i3 1005G1 +5%
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +19%
6359
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
918
Core i3 1005G1 +6%
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +8%
2071
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|16x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
