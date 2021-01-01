Intel Core i5 8265U vs i3 1125G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1200 vs 952 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
821
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2607
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2100
Core i3 1125G4 +20%
2524
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6061
Core i3 1125G4 +52%
9204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
951
Core i3 1125G4 +24%
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2841
Core i3 1125G4 +44%
4099
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|9-20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|12
|Execution Units
|24
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1