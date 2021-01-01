Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8265U or Core i3 1125G4: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8265U vs i3 1125G4

Intel Core i5 8265U
VS
Intel Core i3 1125G4
Intel Core i5 8265U
Intel Core i3 1125G4

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1125G4 and 8265U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1200 vs 952 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U
2100
Core i3 1125G4 +20%
2524
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U
6061
Core i3 1125G4 +52%
9204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U
2841
Core i3 1125G4 +44%
4099

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8265U and i3 1125G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 28, 2018 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i5-8265U i3-1125G4
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 UHD Graphics Xe G4

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 9-20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 12
Execution Units 24 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 8265U
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 1125G4 +121%
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8265U official page Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Intel Core i5 8265U
2. Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i5 8265U
3. Intel Core i7 10510U and i5 8265U
4. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Intel Core i5 8265U
5. Intel Core i5 1035G7 and i5 8265U
6. Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i3 1125G4
7. Intel Core i5 10210U and i3 1125G4
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Intel Core i3 1125G4
9. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U and Intel Core i3 1125G4
10. Intel Core i3 1005G1 and i3 1125G4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1125G4 or i5 8265U?
EnglishРусский