Intel Core i5 8265U vs i3 8100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 11 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +8%
399
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1372
Core i3 8100 +7%
1464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2200
Core i3 8100 +3%
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +3%
6359
6174
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
918
Core i3 8100 +10%
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2071
Core i3 8100 +63%
3379
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|i3-8100
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
