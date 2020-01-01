Intel Core i5 8265U vs i3 8100T
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8265U (laptop) against the 3.1 GHz i3 8100T (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 8100T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Newer - released 5 months later
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1372
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +13%
2200
1954
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8265U +18%
6359
5375
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8265U +10%
918
833
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2071
Core i3 8100T +31%
2708
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8265U
|i3-8100T
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|82°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|Intel Core i3 8100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
